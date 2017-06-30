Vandals damaging roof could force Deepdale school to close

A headteacher says she can’t add any extra security after vandals climbed on the school’s roof seeing classrooms flooded and leaving children with learning difficulties distressed.

Gail Beaton says Acorns Primary School, in Moor Park, already has CCTV and vandal paint but says it doesn’t stop trespassers repeatedly damaging the roof causing “devastation”.

Trespassers have broken tiles on the roof of Acorns Primary School, in Moor Park, causing parts of the school to flood.

And Gail admits she may be forced to close the school, which provides education for vulnerable children aged two to 11, if the water damage threatens the children’s safety.

“People are going on the roof and cracking tiles which means when it rains it comes into the classrooms,” Gail said.

“Water was dripping on electrical fittings last week and I did have to consider closing the school because I wasn’t sure if it was safe.

“Thankfully we got the all-clear but if it happens again we might have to look at temporarily closing.”

Gail says the vandalism has been going on for weeks and is hoping to have the damage permanently repaired on Monday.

“They might think it’s fun but I don’t think they realise how much damage is being done,” she said.

“It means we’ve had to move out of classrooms and the sensory room is off limits. This means we’re teaching lessons in rooms which aren’t ideal and the children are out of their normal routine which can upset them.”

A police spokesman said: “Over the last couple of weeks mainly on weekends, youths have been trespassing on the premises of Acorns Primary School, Moor Park.

“We strongly suggest that anyone who considers trespassing on any school premises thinks about their own safety and the possible effects it has on the wider community.”