Council offering chance to run café out of Moor Park’s former bowling pavilion

The chance to run a park café is being offered after a bowling pavilion was refurbished.

As part of the Heritage Lottery funded restoration of Preston’s historic Moor Park, Preston Council is now on the lookout for someone to run a café at the site.

Preston's Moor Park's former bowling pavilion is being offered out as a cafe by Preston Council.

Located overlooking the bowling greens, the former pavilion has easy access on foot or bicycle.

Councillor Robert Boswell, cabinet member for community and environment, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a new or established family business.

“We’ve had the idea for a café in the park for a long time and as part of the Heritage Lottery funded restoration, we are now in a position to make it happen.

“Many visitors to the park have asked for a café and the former bowls pavilion is an ideal location.”

The deadline is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18. The lease available is five years with the first year rent free.

Anyone interested can apply here