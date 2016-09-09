Celebrity Love Island couple meet their adoring Lancashire fans

Celebrity couple Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott brought their loving feeling to Preston as they met some of their adoring fans.

After rocketing to fame on ITV’s reality show Love Island, the pair paid a visit to the city centre’s Fishergate Shopping Centre.

Their on-screen romps were witnessed by millions of fans and their hot romance has gone from strength to strength since the end of the series.

And Scott said he’s loved coming to Preston as part of his and Kady’s busy schedule.

I’ve been here before,” he said. “One of my friends owns The Olive Tree so I came for that but it’s nice to come here again.

“We’ve had such a positive response from people online who are from Preston and since we’ve been here everyone has been so friendly.

“It’s been crazy, but good crazy since the show finished and it’s always nice to meet the people that voted for us and to say thank you for their support.”

For 21-year-old Kady, it was her first to the Lancashire city and she agreed she’d enjoyed meeting the people of Preston.

“I’ve never been here before but it seems to be a really friendly city,” she said.

And the pair say their relationship couldn’t be going better after finishing third in the couples competition.

“We’re stronger than ever and loving every minute of being together up and down the country,” Scott said.

“Lots of people have said they missed seeing what we get up to every day so we’ve just launched our Youtube channel,” said Kady.

The couple were there to officially open the centre’s big Autumn Weekender and dozens of the show’s watchers gathered outside Debenhams to meet the duo.

But 19-year-old Chloe Grant was first in line after winning a Fishergate competition which also included a £250 shopping spree.

There with twin 16-year-old twin sisters Megan and Olivia as well as friend Amy Hewitson, 18, Olivia said it was great to meet the couple.

“We watched them all the way through Love Island and it’s good to meet them, they’re really nice people,” she said. “Kady is absolutely gorgeous and Scott seems so normal so I’m glad I entered on Facebook.”

Keith Mitchell, manager of the Fishergate Shopping Centre, said: “It’s great that we’ve got them paying a visit and they’re sure of a loving Lancashire welcome from all the show’s fans in Lancashire. “It’s also a lovely way for us to get our big Autumn Weekender underway.”

