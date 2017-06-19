Nature presenter Simon King to host evening at Broughton hotel

Famous nature presenter Simon King OBE will be hosting an evening at a Preston hotel.

The Big Cat Watch presenter and nature photographer is coming to the Marriot Hotel in Broughton to celebrate Lancashire Badger Group’s 25th Anniversary.

As part of 25 years of promoting and protecting badgers, Lancashire Badger Group has invited ‘The King of Wildlife’ to share his stories and photographs, at a unique opportunity to hear some of Simon’s own encounters with nature.

”Tickets have been selling well, and the remaining tickets can be collected on the night,” said Ian Scott, Lancashire Badger Group, sett protection officer.

“This will be one of the highlights of Lancashire Badgers Group’s 25th anniversary year.

“It’s a must for all wildlife photographers and enthusiasts.”

King has co-presented BBC Two’s annual Springwatch and Autumnwatch series. For these, King films and presents live from wildlife hotspots around the British Isles.

More recent filming projects include principal camera credits for Wild Africa and The Blue Planet. He has won BAFTA awards for his camera work on Life in the Freezer and Planet Earth, for which he filmed a celebrated slow-motion sequence of a great white shark leaping out of the water to catch a Cape fur seal.

An ‘Evening With Simon King’ will take place on Thursday, June 22 from 7pm, at the Marriot Hotel, Broughton, Preston.

Tickets can be bought from the Lancashire Badger Group website.