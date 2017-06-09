Cyclists told to walk on Guild Wheel while roadworks go on

Cyclists using Preston’s Guild Wheel are being asked to walk through two sections of the route on D’Urton Lane where work is underway on the Broughton Bypass.

Part of the Guild Wheel route near the Broughton Roundabout passes through what is currently a construction site, as work takes place to connect the new bypass to the A6, and permanently close the existing junction of the A6 and D’Urton Lane to motor traffic.

Further up D’Urton Lane work is being carried out to connect D’Urton Lane to the new bypass.

Now Lancashire County Council has asked cyclists are to observe signs asking them to dismount and walk through these two short sections, around 100m long in total, for their own safety as well as the safety of construction workers and pedestrians using the Guild Wheel.

John Gatheral, highways design manager for the county council, said: “There’s a great deal of construction activity at the moment affecting two short sections of D’Urton Lane near the Broughton Roundabout, and it’s vital for everyone’s safety that people using the Guild Wheel follow the signs in place.

“We have created a secure route through the site for people on the Guild Wheel but we’re asking cyclists to walk a short way as there is not enough room for them to ride through while pedestrians and people who are working on the bypass are using the same limited space.

“The majority of cyclists are observing the signs but there are a few who are putting themselves and others at risk by refusing to walk through.

“There have been a few near misses, and for the sake of the couple of minutes it takes to walk instead of ride, it’s really not worth the risk of someone being injured.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience while this work is carried out, and we’re grateful for people’s patience. Once the bypass is open there will be far less traffic.”