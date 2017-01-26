Farewell to popular former city mayor

City leaders and civic dignitaries have turned out to say farewell to a former Mayor of Preston.

Former Conservative councillor Bill Tyson, who represented Ashton ward from 1992 to 2011, died aged 74.

Bill Tyson

A civic funeral was held on Thursday, with community representatives invited to pay their respects to the “well-liked” former councillor.

Current Mayor of Preston John Collins gave a reading in Preston Minster, while former mayor’s attendant Craig Banner spoke fondly about Mr Tyson.

Councillors wore civic robes to attend the service, while council officers lined the street outside the Town Hall as the funeral cortege passed by.

The undertaker walked ahead of the car as former colleagues paused to pay their respects.

A spokesman for Preston Council said: “Today we said goodbye to former councillor and ex-mayor, Alderman William (Bill) Tyson.

“He was a much respected and well liked councillor and will be sadly missed by his colleagues. Our thoughts are with his family.”