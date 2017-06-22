Appeal for teen missing from Preston

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing teenager from Preston.

Husnain Abbas was last seen at 8.30pm on June 13 at his home address, say police.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and black Adidas trainers with blue stripes.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 13 year old Husnain Abbas who has gone missing from his home.

"Anyone with information should contact us."

Information can be given to the police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20170613-1537.