All change at Preston bus station

Preston Bus has announced new departure points as work continues on a £23m improvement scheme.

Starting last Thursday, the next phase of the rolling programme of bay closures commences, enabling remedial work on the car park concrete “overhang” to continue.

This means that services 8, 16 and 280 have returned to the normal bays 12-14.

Service19 will also move to bay 32, and service 23 will move to bay 34.

A Preston Bus spokesman said: “The temporary bay changes should last only for around a week, but given the previous changes have lasted two months we will have to wait and see when the next changes occur.”

Lancashire County Council is working on the concrete overhang from the car park as part of a £23million scheme.

Preston Bus has also announced that from Monday January 30, certain journeys on service 44 (Bus Station-Cottam) will divert via the Barry Avenue area of Ingol.

Journeys between 0940 and 1500 Monday-Friday and all day Saturday will operate via Barry Avenue and Dunbar Road at Ingol.

The changes, which are made as a result of passenger feedback, are aimed to make life easier for the elderly and disabled passengers in this area of Ingol.

The ambitious work on the bus station is part of a £24m plan for the Bus Station that includes creating the Preston Youth Zone on the western concourse of the building.

The subway which leads from the southern end of the Bus Station to the Guild Hall is also to be permanently closed

The bus station is owned by Lancashire County Council.

The Youth Zone will be housed in a new free-standing building next to the iconic Grade-II listed bus station, on the city centre side. The buses will continue to use the opposite side of the building.

Once completed, the new building will be operated by OnSide Youth Zones.