Scooter rider killed in collision

A Wigan man has died after his scooter plummeted into a roadside ditch.

Phillip Parr was travelling along Dam Wood Lane in Scarisbrick on Wednesday evening when the collision happened.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses as Mr Parr was last seen riding behind two motorcycles.

PS Finn Quainton of the Road Policing Unit said: “This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly lost his life and my thoughts remain with his loved ones at this time. An investigation into how this collision occurred is underway and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to come forward.

“The scooter rider was last seen riding off behind two motorcycles along the B5242 and we are very keen to trace these two riders to establish whether they can provide any evidence as witnesses that could help with our enquiries.”

The collision happened at 9,45pm on Wednesday, Mr Parr was riding a Vespa scooter in the direction of Burscough.

He mounted the grass verge just prior to Drummersdale Lane and dropped into a large ditch, Lancashire Police said.

The 47-year-old suffered multiple injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting LC-20160908-0059.