Heroin addict was found dead on wasteland

A heroin addict found dead on wasteland in Lancashire had died from the toxic effects of heroin.

Mr James Scott (37) of no fixed abode, was discovered by a passer-by on wasteland off Plumbe Street on July 24th shortly before 8pm.

An inquest at Burnley Coroner’s Court heard evidence from pathologist Dr Muhammed Al-Mudhaffar who gave the cause of death as central nervous system depression caused by heroin use.

Dr Al-Mudhaffar said that toxicological tests had also showed the presence of amphetamine, methadone and diazepam in Mr Scott’s blood.

The effects of these drugs are additive and may have exacerbated the toxicity of the heroin, he added.

The pathologist said that he had discovered recent injection marks on Mr Scott, whose body was found with a needle nearby.

East Lancashire Coroner Mr Richard Taylor recorded a conclusion of a drug-related death.