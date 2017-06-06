Bovine bandits return to services

Cows have returned to Rivington Services in a 'mooove' that has left police udderly baffled.

Officers are unsure what the cows' 'beef' is with the M61 services but they have now been tasked with giving the cows 'the hoof'.

Traffic remains unaffected and is said to be 'mooving' freely around the services.

The unruly herd of 15 bovine bandits have been accused of 'milking' their recent celebrity status following a similar stunt last Thursday.

Police are expected to give the cows a stomach 'churning' warning, telling them that they had 'butter' not return.