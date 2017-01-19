Missing girl, 15, found in Morecambe

A missing girl from Chorley was found safe and well in Morecambe last night.
Megan Cross, 15, was reported missing to the police and an appeal was launched on 18 January.
Police believed she had links to the Morecambe and Blackpool areas.
A missing girl from Chorley was found safe and well in Morecambe last night.
Megan Cross, 15, was reported missing to the police and an appeal was launched on 18 January.
Police believed she had links to the Morecambe and Blackpool areas.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.