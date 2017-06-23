Thousands back call to save centre

More than 1,500 people in four days have signed a petition to keep Leyland Leisure Centre open.

The Post revealed plans, first seen six months ago, to axe the centre in Lancastergate as well as others in Bamber Bridge and Penwortham, and replace them with a new facility in Farington Moss, are still being discussed by South Ribble Council leisure bosses.

Closure options presented to the ruling Tory party- all involving the closure of Leyland Leisure Centre -have though met with concern by many Tories, who have called for another feasibility study into refurbishing existing centres.

Worried users of Leyland Leisure Centre have also joined the fight - signing a petition by Independent Councillor Claire Hamilton, urging the council to keep the town’s facility (pictured).

Coun Hamilton said: “It’s fantastic that so many residents have signed the petition in such a short space of time.

“It demonstrates overwhelming support for Leyland Leisure Centre and the council should take note not to close it.”

The petition is to be presented to council leader Peter Mullineaux.

Labour’s Leyland Central Councillor Derek Forrest also wants to see the facility remain open.

He said: “Consultancy papers on the closure go back to 2011, so clearly this has been looked at for some time. But we don’t want to see Leyland Leisure Centre close, we want to see options for development.

“We waited a long time to get it and it’s something very precious to us.”

Sign the petition at:

www.change.org/p/south-ribble-council-save-leyland-leisure-centre