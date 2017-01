Leyland Lions Junior Squash and Racketball Club have raised another £165 for the Heartbeat charity.

Members of the club took part in an annual sponsored racketball event to raise cash for the Preston charity, based at Preston North End, Deepdale.

Organiser John Gibson said it was a successful day and offered his thanks to Lloyds Bank in Preston who sponsored the events with prizes, Leyland Leisure Centre for giving the free courts and all the children who took part