Fundraising thanks for Coby totals £14,000 for charity

Fundraisers from Kirkham have raised over £14,000 for charities that helped save the life of a five-year-old boy.

Coby Davenport, from Newton, was airlifted to hospital and diagnosed with severe Leukaemia after being taken ill at school in April.

He suffered a massive heart attack on arrival at Manchester Children’s Hospital which stopped his heart for several minutes.

Coby’s acute form of Leukaemia had manifested itself into a huge mass around his chest and neck, and he spent the next six weeks in an induced coma.

He is still fighting his illness with chemotherapy and steroid treatment.

Coby’s godmother, Diane Ireland took action to help raise vital funds for the North West Air Ambulance Charity, Ronald McDonald House and Manchester Children’s Hospital.

She started a crowdfunding page before organising a raft of fundraising activities, including a cake sale and a family fun day.

Diane’s empoyees, Utilities, also donated £2,000 to the cause. The overall amount raised was just over £14,000, with each charity receiving a third of the total.

Diane said: “We wanted to raise money to give back to everyone who helped our boy during that terrible time, and to ensure that this vital service will continue to provide support for families in the future.”