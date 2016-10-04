Filthy Lancashire home was worst seen in 30 years

A tenant whose home was so filthy he used the bath as a toilet has been evicted.

West Lancashire Borough Council took action against David Fyles, 49, after police informed the authority about the state of the property in Lea Crescent, Ormskirk.

An Ormskirk man has been evicted for neglecting his home so badly a Council officer said it was among the worst living conditions he had seen in 30 years of service. West Lancashire Borough Council took action against David Fyles, aged 49, of Lea Crescent, after police informed the authority about the state of the property.

The home was so dirty one council officer said it was among the worst living conditions he had seen in 30 years of service.

At a hearing at Liverpool County Court the police said they found the toilet was overflowing with filth and the bath was being used as a toilet.

They also found doors were smashed, rubbish was strewn throughout the three-bedroom house and mouldy food was in most rooms.

The council told the court its staff were contacted by police officers about the property as internal conditions were so filthy they were concerned about the health and safety of occupants.

In evidence given to the court, the Council officer said: “I have seen some bad properties in more than 30 years of working in social housing. This was among the worst.”

The officer said he tried to contact Mr Fyles a number of times about the house. When Mr Fyles didn’t respond to letters or telephone messages the council started proceedings to take possession of the property.

The court was told that Mr Fyles had breached his tenancy agreement in a number of ways. These include not paying his rent on time, failing to keep the property in good condition, and failing to use fixtures and fittings appropriately.

Mr Fyles was not at the hearing and so, in his absence, Liverpool County Court awarded possession of the property to the council.

A money order to pay back rent arrears of £938.64 was also granted against Mr Fyles, together with the Council’s costs of bringing the claim.

Mr Fyles was formally evicted in September 2016.

Council staff are still estimating how much it will cost to repair the damage, and make the property habitable again, but the bill is expected to run into thousands of pounds.

Coun Jenny Patterson said: “The photos showing the state of this property are truly shocking.

“It is extremely disappointing that someone the council has given a home to has treated that home so badly when we have families on our waiting list who are desperate for a family-sized home.”