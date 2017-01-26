No reason found behind tragic couple’s crash

Mystery surrounds the death of a newly engaged couple who died in a car crash, despite an inquest yesterday.

Parents Alex Wilson, 23, and fiancée Kirsty Belsham, 22, were killed after her car left the road on an ‘S’ bend before crashing into two trees on March 24 last year.

But area coroner Clare Hammond could not define the reason why Kirsty’s car left the road on Runshaw Lane in Euxton despite hearing various pieces of evidence at Preston Coroner’s Court.

Cleaner Kirsty, from Buckshaw Village, who was driving the car, and flooring fitter Alex, from Farington Moss, had two children, Lacey May and Tyler James who were five and four at the time of the crash.

A post-mortem report from consultant pathologist Dr Stephen Mills, said both Kirsty and Alex had suffered fatal head injuries.

In Dr Mills’ toxicology report, no drugs or alcohol were found and only “small amounts” of paracetamol were found in Kirsty’s body.

PC John Birch of Lancashire Police’s Collision Investigation Unit, said the car had “no defects” and there was no fog or ice that night.

PC Birch said the road was “damp” and estimated Kirsty’s car was travelling at around 30-40mph on the 60mph road.

He said the only reason he could think the car left the road was “going too fast” around the corner or Kirsty hadn’t turned the car enough.

Coroner Hammond recorded a verdict of road traffic collision although said she was not to able to say why the car left the road.

She said: “I offer my sincere condolences to the children who have lost their parents in such tragic circumstances.”

Friends of the couple are collecting donations for a trust fund for the couple’s children.

A target of £15,000 been made and to support the appeal, go to www.gofundme.com/laceyandtyler