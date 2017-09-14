High praise for supporters of Chorley Football Club

A football supporter has written an open letter to Chorley fans saying they are ‘a credit to their club’.

John Colley, who is from East Yorkshire and is a regular sponsor and supporter of North Ferriby United, sent the letter following Saturday’s match away.

“What a fantastic bunch of supporters you have in your town,” he wrote.

“This is the second time I’ve met them, and both times they have provided amazing support for Chorley and been an absolute credit to your club.

“They come in numbers, provide valuable income to our club, but more importantly they are polite, well-behaved, and very sporting.”

The Magpies enjoyed a comfortable victory on the road winning 2-0 at National League North strugglers North Ferriby last Saturday.

John went on to say how he dreamt of his club enjoying the same kind of support that the Magpies have, before urging more people to watch Chorley Football Team in action.

“I dream of my club having the away support your club has,” he wrote.

“If you haven’t been to watch them before, please do, they are a great team, great fans, and you can watch great football at a great price.

“Forget the Premiership, over-priced players diving to try to get another player sent off, here you get beer, meet the players, and watch the game from wherever you like.”

Commercial manager at Chorley Football Club Josh Vosper said: “Getting a letter like that means everything as a football club and something that we need to pride ourselves in.

“It’s really special that they are creating these friendships with other clubs, that’s what Chorley football is all about. Wherever they go they are representing Chorley FC whether they win lose or draw.”

Signing his letter off John wrote: “A huge thank you and especially to Deborah and Ian, who had been to 400+ consecutive games home and away, you are a class apart.”