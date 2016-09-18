UPDATE: Four arrested after police dogs and helicopter search Croston

Four people have been arrested after a police chase that began in Southport and ended near Croston.

Merseyside Police attempted to stop a suspected stolen car, a gold Rover, in Southport in the early hours of Sunday morning.

However the vehicle refused to stop and was chased through Banks and Tarleton before it was finally stopped by officers from Lancashire and Merseyside police near Croston.

A 19-year-old man from Bolton was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

However two other men in the car escaped.

Police called in dog units and the helicopter to help with the search, which continued in and around Croston at around 2am on Sunday.

A 22-year-old man from Great Harwood, a 17-year-old boy from Bolton and a 23-year-old woman from Chorley were all later arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in custody.