Car crashes off M6 near Preston

A motorist was trapped when their car went down an embankment on the M6 near Preston.

The car left the motorway on the southbound side near Junction 32 and went down an embankment and into a field.

The crash trapped the driver and fire crews from Lancashire had to cut the driver free.

The incident happened at 2.56pm on Saturday. Crews from Fulwood, Lancaster and Garstang were called to the scene.

One lane was closed on the motorway while they worked to free the driver, who was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by air ambulance.