VOTE: Is your gym fit to win?

Choose your champ from our top 10 finalists.

You’ve given us 10 strong candidates for our Gym of the Year 2017 title – and now the time has come to choose the overall winner.

What is it about your favourite that keeps you going after your goals?

Perhaps you want to improve your health, gain strength or lose some weight; to improve at a sport or martial art; work out with friends, or alone in the zone.

Our top gym will offer friendly, professional staff, quality equipment, various classes, flexible hours, an accessible location and affordable prices.

Here are the nominees:

1 - BACTIVE FITNESS CENTRE Mill Lane, Preston PR4 1AX

2 - PRESTON GYMNASTICS CLUB, Campbell Street Preston PR1 5LX

3 - CROSS FIT ATHLETES’ EDGE, 28 Marathon Place, Leyland PR26 7QN

4 - FULWOOD LEISURE CENTRE, Black Bull Lane, Preston PR2 9YA

5 - HEARTBEAT NWCC, Sir Tom Finney Way, Preston PR1 6PA

6 - LARCHES AND SAVICK BOXING GYM, 3-5 Catforth Road, Preston PR2 1AW

7 - REAL GYM, Ormskirk Road, Preston PR1 2QP

8 - TOTAL FITNESS PRESTON, West Strand Road, Preston PR1 8UY

9 - WESTVIEW LEISURE CENTRE, West View, Preston PR1 5EP

10 - YMCA GARSTANG, Windsor Road, Garstang. PR3 1ED

To vote for the Gym of the Year 2017, pick your favourite from the top 10 finalists above, fill in the coupon in today's paper stating the full name, address and voting number of your choice and post it back to us.

The closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, March 31, 2017. We can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or any received after the closing date.