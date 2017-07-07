Sharp tonged food critic Jay Rayner to give his verdict on Lancashire grub

Sharp tongued food critic Jay Rayner will be casting his vote on Lancashire grub at a major food and drink conference.

The writer, journalist and Masterchef regular, known for his harsh critiques and voracious appetite, will be the key note speaker at the first ever Taste Lancashire food and drink conference in September. The event will bring together leading foodie entrepreneurs to celebrate the county’s food economy and will take place on September 6 at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe.

Ruth Connor, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said: “Lancashire food and drink is amongst the best in the world, it is a key strength of ours and an important part of the Lancashire story. We are very proud of our food heritage and those who ensure our great food traditions continue. We are also quick to champion those entrepreneurs who create new and exciting products that inspire our palates, help sustain our local economy and attract visitors to our hospitable and welcoming county.”

More information from marketinglancashire.com