READY TO RUMBLE: Free event celebrates Preston City Wrestling’s sixth birthday

Wrestling returns to Preston tomorrow with organisers convinced the free open air show will tempt more fans to fall for the sport.

Top grapplers will grunt and groan their way through a series of high intensity bouts on the Flag Market to celebrate the sixth birthday of promoters Preston City Wrestling.

Hundreds are expected to watch favourites like T-Bone, Iestyn Rees and Bubblegum in action in the ring. And later in the day a host more fighters will do battle at the city’s Evoque Club in a special anniversary showdown.

One of the highlights of the Flag Market bill will be mixed gender tag team tussle pitting Iestyn Rees and Rhio against Mathew Brooks and Lauren. Another thriller should by the UK Hooligans against Aussie Open.

“These free events are a great way to spread the word about wrestling,” said PCW’s Steve Fludder. “I’m a local lad and I love bringing live wrestling to the Flag Market.

“It’s great family fun. People may have seen it on TV, but here you can come down and get really close to the action. It’s great to see the look on the faces of people watching it for the first time. That’s what I enjoy about these shows.Last year we had between 2,000 and 3,000 people watching and it was a smashing atmosphere. Let’s hope we’ll have another great spectacle.”

Last August (pictured)crowds flocked to the Flag Market to sample the thrills and spills.Tomorrow the wrestlers will be ready to rumble from one o’clock. Standing is free, although there are a number of paid for ringside seats. See www.prestoncitywrestling.com