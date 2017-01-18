Preston’s Caribbean Carnival back on the road

Preston’s Caribbean Carnival is to go back on the road this year, with a parade through the city’s streets.

The much-loved procession was missing from last year’s festival through a lack of cash, with a static “pop-up” version of the event on the Flag Market instead.

But after the Lancashire Post reported the festival’s anticipated return, a date has now been confirmed for the popular event.

This year’s carnival will take place on Sunday, June 25 from 12 noon with a parade from Moor Park, together with a family fun day on the green space in the afternoon.

A full line-up is being planned to entertain the crowds including a DJ, performers and sound systems, along with Caribbean food stalls, market stalls and children’s rides and entertainment.

Organisers are now fundraising to pay for infrastructure costs of the carnival including safety barriers, security staff and traffic management.

They have also submitted an application to the Arts Council to help with the costume design and production for the event.

Tracey Harris, chairman of the carnival committee, said: “We are asking for assistance locally to raise awareness and so far have enlisted Hobbycraft who are running some workshops in February, UCLan who have been approached to give students work experience opportunities and many other high street shops who have donated raffle prizes.

“Even the ex-chair Michael Dawkins has agreed to undertake a skydive to raise funds.”

The committee has put collection buckets at Preston North End supporters bars and other venues, asking people to make a donation to help keep the parade going for its 43rd year.