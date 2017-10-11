Power trio makes return visit to Port

The band have been regular visitors to the Fylde coast over the years, often at the Kite Club in Blackpool and more recently at Fleetwood’s Wyre Blues Club.

Tin Pan Alley gig regularly at venues throughout the north west and frequently feature on the bill at festivals and other events.

The band are fronted by Nigel ‘Tanny’ Tansley on guitar and vocals, back in action after a complicated elbow fracture earlier this year, with Graham Goral on bass and backing vocals and Kevin Cook on drums and percussion.

Tin Pan Alley perform covers of Stevie Ray Vaughan, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynrd, ZZ Top, Free, Bad Company and Jimi Hendrix among others.

“The music of this era is timeless,” said Tanny. “We still love playing it and we’ll keep the white van rolling for as long as there is an audience for classic rock.”

This will be Tin Pan Alley’s final gig at Deaduns this year but Fleetwood R‘n’B Club will continue to meet regularly at the Royal Oak in the third Friday of the month for the rest of this year and throughout 2018. November’s guests are popular Oldham outfit Band of gypsies. Free, starts 9.30pm.