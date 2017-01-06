Call to join Preston ukulele group

Preston Ukulele Strummers Society will hold its monthly meeting at the Guild Ale House on Sunday from 6pm.

This month, the group is inviting anyone who got a ukulele for Christmas to go along at 5pm to pick up some tips.

Group veteran Vinny Durand, lead singer with ukulele rock band Ribble City V, said: “We know that lots of people will have got ukuleles for Christmas and won’t know where to start.

“We can’t teach them to play in an hour but we can help with the basics - then it’s practice, practice, practice from then on.”

Preston Ukulele Strummers Society meet at the Guild Ale House in Lancaster Road on the first Sunday of every month.