Britpop favourites Cast and singer-songwriter KT Tunstall to headline festival

Britpop favourites Cast and singer-wongwriter KT Tunstall have been confirmed as the headliners for one of the region’s fastest growing music festivals.

They will take to the stage atthe 2017 Keswick Mountain Festival (KMF) on June 9-10.

Tunstall, one of the UK’s most successful and popular solo acts of the 21st century, will perform on the live music stage in its lakeside location.

Headlining on the Friday night will be 90s Britpop stars Cast, supported by KMF fan favourites the Peatbog Faeries. More acts that will be announced in the near future.

This year’s Keswick Mountain Festival will run from June 8 and promises an expanded programme of activities and attractions for visitors.

KT Tunstall has released a succession of critically acclaimed albums since bursting onto the scene with her debut Eye to the Telescope in 2004. Her music has been a regular fixture in the charts and tracks such as Black Horse and the Cherry Tree and Suddenly I See have earned her a huge following around the world, as well as numerous awards. KT Tunstall is renowned for her live performances and is set to provide a fitting finale to Keswick Mountain Festival’s strongest live music schedule to date.

Formed in Liverpool, Cast became one of the most highly regarded acts during the Britpop era of the 1990s. After releasing a succession of well-regarded chart singles and albums between 1995 and 1999, the band split in 2001. Cast reformed in 2010 and have since toured regularly, playing a mixture of new material and classic tracks from the 1990s, such as Sandstorm, Finetime, Walkaway, Guiding Star and Flying, which visitors to Keswick Mountain Festival will be hoping to see them perform on Friday 9 June.

The Peatbog Faeries will also play a set at KMF on Friday 9 June. The Faeries first performed at the festival in 2014 and were hugely popular. Returning for their traditional appearance, they promise to get visitors dancing with another high tempo folk set.

Nicola Meadley, Keswick Mountain Festival director, comments: “We have been hoping to persuade KT Tunstall to perform at Keswick Mountain Festival for some time now, so are really delighted that she will be joining us this year. KT is sure to bring the live music programme to a close in spectacular fashion on the Saturday, while Friday night is shaping up to be brilliant too. We already know that the KMF visitors dancing along with the Peatbog Faeries creates a fantastic party atmosphere, and following that with Cast will be superb! It’s going to be a great weekend of live music for the whole family.”

Along with the live music, Keswick Mountain Festival promises a packed schedule of outdoor activities, speakers, sport and family friendly attractions. Tickets for all KMF events will go on sale at 10:00am on Thursday 12 January and will be available at www.keswickmountainfestival.co.uk.

Prices for tickets to see the live music range from £16 for adults (£7.50 for children) for either Friday or Saturday night (local residents can buy tickets at a reduced rate - £10 for adults and £5 for children), to £65 for an adult weekend ticket, including camping, both nights of live music and unlimited activities and speakers in the Festival Village.

To find out more, visit the website or Facebook, email info@keswickmountainfestival.co.uk, follow @keswickfestival on Twitter, or call 03300 555734.