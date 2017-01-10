Joy as Preston retains Purple Flag for fifth year

Preston city centre has retained the prestigious Purple Flag status for its evening and night-time economy.

As leaders celebrate maintaining the accolade for the fifth year, here are five reasons Preston at night is the place to be.

Preston BID Purple Party on the Flag Market, Preston, held last year to celebrate the previous Purple Flag announcement. Craig Charles entertains the crowds

1: The people. Prestonians are a friendly and welcoming bunch. Wherever you’re from, you’ll be made welcome in Preston.

2: Choice. According to bosses Preston’s Business Improvement District (BID), the city centre has the best choice of places to eat and drink in Lancashire. National brands sit alongside independent bars and restaurants.

3: It’s on the up. With investment, major events and new hotels coming to the city, things are getting even better.

4: Value. BID chiefs say Preston’s bars and restaurants are renowned for their customer service and value, with reasonable prices for premium products and service.

5: It’s award winning. Preston is the only place in Lancashire to hold the Purple Flag for its night-time offering.

Purple Flag is a town and city-centre award - similar to the Blue Flag for beaches - which aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of areas between 5pm and 5am.

The award is given to towns and cities that prove, year on year, that they are vibrant, safe and inclusive.

Mark Whittle from Preston BID said: “Preston city centre has retained the standard for its fifth year now, which is a major achievement for the city.

“The leisure economy in Preston continues to develop, boasting an offer that far outweighs that of any of our neighbours.

“The Purple Flag standard is an important accolade for Preston and through BID’s partnership with the sector’s venues, the police and other interested parties, we are committed to ensuring that the city centre remains a vibrant and safe place to visit.

“We will be celebrating Preston’s Purple Flag status later this year to remind people why we’re worthy of this prestigious accolade.”

The Purple Flag programme is managed by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM).

Shanaaz Carroll, CEO of the ATCM said: “There are now over 70 towns and cities across the UK and Ireland who are proudly flying the Purple Flag after working hard to gain accreditation.

“The award is not just about safety, but also the vibrancy and diversity of the evening and night-time offer — this can only be achieved by people working together and across the country we are seeing some amazing examples of this type of partnership working.”

Preston will officially receive its renewed Purple Flag accreditation along with Dublin One, Leeds, Reading, Wexford, Leicester Square, Salisbury, Sheffield and other locations who at an awards ceremony next month.