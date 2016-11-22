Garstang lights up for Christmas

Garstang’s Christmas Festival committee are inviting people to get into the Christmas spirit and join them for the town’s festive lights switch-on next Monday.

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out to the annual event, signalling the start of the countdown to Christmas.

The switch-on will be announced by Garstang Town Crier Hilary McGrath, ahead of carols and a blessing.

A host of civic dignitaries including the Mayor of Wyre Coun Terry Lees and Garstang Mayor Alan Cornthwaite have been invited to join the festivities which take place at the market cross, in front of the Royal Oak pub.

A committee spokesperson said: “It’s a lovely, traditional, family event, perfect to get you into the spirit of Christmas.

The event starts from 4.30pm on Monday November 28.

This year’s Victorian Festival will take place over the usual two evenings on Monday and Tuesday, December 12 and 13.