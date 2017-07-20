Lego-saurus goes on show at Preston’s Harris Museum

Meet the Lego-saurus . . . a dinosaur built from children’s bricks.

An exhibition of Jurassic giants made from Lego has opened at the Harris Museum in Preston and continues until mid-September.

Working in close collaboration with a palaeontologist, artist Warren Elsmore and his team have painstakingly recreated some of the largest beasts to ever walk this earth in miniature form.

Visitors can step back in time and come face-to-face with the dinosaurs from the air, sea and land in a fascinating and educational hands-on exhibition.

Youngsters are being invited to try their hand at building a beast of their own from the plastic bricks to add to the display. There is also a chance to see whether the whole family can fit into a dinosaur’s footprint.

The exhibition is on until September 17.