10 things to do this weekend (March 25 and 26)

There's a great variety of things to try this weekend. Why not do one of these?

PAID: Mother’s Day Afternoon, Blackpool, Sunday, March 26

Why not treat mum or grandma to a special Mother’s Day afternoon featuring live music from Swing, Doo Wop and those Red Jackets of The Jerseys. It’s the perfect day out for mums and grandmas - enjoy a carvery, or afternoon tea with music everyone will love. It’s on at Viva Blackpool, Church Street from 12pm until 4pm. Tickets are £22 and available by calling 01253 297297 or booking online at www.vivablackpool.com/events

PAID: Crafty Vintage, Preston, Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26

Crafty Vintage is a regular social gathering where like minded folk can meet, socialise, share ideas and gather inspiration. They are purveyors of classic vintage, collectibles, retro wares, quirky handmade, fine foods and delectable cuisine. A pop up cocktail bar, live music, entertainers, a magician and free facepainting ensures a wonderful weekend with something for all the family. It’s being held at Brockholes Nature Reserve, off Jct 31 M6, from 11am until 4pm (both days). Admission is £2.

PAID: The Snail and the Whale, Blackpool, until Sunday, March 26

Young visitors to Sea Life Blackpool are set for a magical adventure as the popular children’s book The Snail and the Whale comes to life at the aquarium. Visitors can experience this beloved children’s book, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, like never before as they follow the story around the centre through an amazing underwater world. Tickets from £17. Sea Life Blackpool is open from 10am until 5pm. For more information call 01253 621258.

PAID: Mother’s Day Weekend Champagne Afternoon Tea Cruise, Preston, Saturday, March 25

A cool glass of fizz awaits visitors at the table on arrival, and as you sail along delicious sandwiches, mini buns, generous cream scones, plain cakes and biscuits are served to your tables with tea/coffee. Treat your mums and grandmas on this special day. Tickets are just £19 and the cruises run from Barton Grange at Brock, between 3pm and 5pm. Cruises are run by Lancaster Canal Boats. Call 01524 389410 to book.

FREE: Skippool Health Walk, Thornton, Saturday, March 25

A rural walk along the riverside path and through local fields. These regular walks are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy. This walk is graded easy. Please make sure you wear suitable clothing and footwear, especially as this one can get a bit muddy. Meet at Skippool Picnic Site on Wyre Road for a prompt 2pm start. The walk is expected to last around an hour. Admission is free. Call 01995 602125 for more information.

FREE: Preston Jam: 24-Hour Jam Session, Preston, Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26

Preston Jam is a non-stop musical improvisation. There will be a variety of musicians and a range of music styles dropping in throughout the event to jam with each other and create a unique musical narrative. Drop in at any time during the 24-hour performance to open your mind and ears. It’s at the Media Factory on Cold Bath Street from 6.30pm (Saturday) through until 7.30pm (Sunday). Call 01772 894462 for more information.

FREE: A ‘Bonkers’ Family Workshop, Lancaster, Saturday, March 25

Drop in to a ‘bonkers’ family workshop at Lancaster’s City Museum, inspired by a well-known Lancaster clock tower. Husband and wife artists, Bonker’s Clutterbucks, will lead the session where families can make up model clock tower and tram kits inspired by Lancaster’s Standfast & Barracks factory site which is the focus of the Behind The Wall exhibition running at the Museum until May 1. The workshop is free and there’s no need to book. It runs from 11am until 3pm. It is suitable for all ages and abilities. Expect to have lots of fun! For more information call 01524 64637.

FREE: Early Spring Bird Watch, Fleetwood, Sunday, March 26

Join the Rangers for an early morning bird watch. Make sure to dress for a slow walk with frequent stops, to watch the birds. And don’t forget your binoculars and telescope if you have one. A great chance to learn more about the birds that flock to the region, or make the area their home all year round. Meet at Rossall Point, The Esplanade in Fleetwood. It runs from 9am until 10am. Admission is free. Telephone 01995 602125 for more information or email: garstantic@wyre.gov.uk

PAID: Hangar 42 Public Open Day, Blackpool, Sunday, March 26

This will be the first opportunity for the public to visit this original 1939 Bellman Hangar. Visitors can sit in the cockpits of replica Spitfires, view the progress of the Spitfire Air Combat Simulator and also view the collection of Second World Ward RAF memorabilia and military vehicles. It’s at Hangar 42 at Blackpool Airport, from 10am. Tickets are £3.50 for adults; £2.50 for ages 10 to 16; under 10s are free. Telephone 07516 730643 for more information.

PAID: Make With Mum, Chorley, Sunday, March 26

Spend the perfect day at Botany Bay in Chorley and make meaningful bead creations. Mrs Bead will be hosting a workshop for all to enjoy; choose from hundreds of colourful beads to create beautiful mother and child bracelet sets. This special one off event will take place in the function room, with drop in sessions, between 11am and 2pm. Parental supervision is required. Suitable for ages three and over. Admission: £2. Telephone 01257 261220 for more information.

PAID: Wine Tasting Experience with Lunch, Lytham St Annes, Saturday, March 25

Starting with champagne, a full day’s tasting including a delicious two-course lunch champagne and 12 wines to taste. This is a fun introduction to the world of wine with no previous experience of wine tasting required. It’s being held at the Glendower Hotel in Lytham St Annes. Tickets are £75. Through the free voucher service this makes a great gift, or for two people buy as a gift experience with book and bottle of wine.Telephone 01253 301934 to book.

PAID: Birdsong for Beginners, Silverdale, Sunday, March 26

Join Andy Chapman on this informative wildlife walk at RSPB Leighton Moss in Silverdale. Learn more about different bird songs in the woodland and around the reedbed, get tips on identification and advice about wildlife watching. Afterwards enjoy a bacon or veggie sausage barm and tea or coffee. Booking and payment in advance essential. No experience is necessary. It’s on from 7.30am until 10am. Tickets are £12 for RSPB members and £15 for non-members. Telephone 01524 701601 or email: leighton.moss@rspb.org.uk to book.

FREE: Shakespeare Music for Shakespeare Week, Samlesbury, Sunday, March 26

Explore the music of Shakespeare’s world, from courtly tunes to the sounds of the streets and taverns. Musician and storyteller Tom Hughes will play a range of instruments from the time of the bard and give visitors a chance to join in a merry jig. This event is being held as part of Shakespeare Week. It’s on at Samlesbury Hall on Preston New Road. Admission is free and it runs from 10am until 4pm. The venue offers free parking. For more information call 01254 812010 or visit www.samlesburyhall.co.uk/

PAID: Zipwire at Blackburn Rovers, Blackburn, Sunday, March 26

Give your mum an experience she will never forget this Mother’s Day or take the plunge yourself by registering for the first ever zip wire challenge at Ewood Park! The event takes place between 9am and 12pm at Ewood Park Stadium, Blackburn. Tickets are £10, with under 16s £5. To find out more about this event, call Laura Phelan at Blackburn Youth Zone on 01254 292000 or email laura.phelan@blackburnyz.org

FREE: Finds Identification Day, Blackburn, Wednesday, March 29

Have you ever found an interesting object while metal detecting, walking or digging in the garden? Would like to find out more? If so, why not take your discovery to Blackburn Museum and Art Gallery where Portable Antiquities Finds Officer, Stuart Noon, will be on hand to identify and record your finds. It’s on from 12pm until 2pm.