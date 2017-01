Chorley’s Laura Massaro was beaten in the final of the JP Morgan Tournament of Champions by France’s Camille Serme in New York’s Grand Central Terminal.

Serme saw off world No.5 Massaro 13-11 8-11 4-11 11-3 11-7. “I can’t believe it,” said Serme. “To come from 2-1 down today to beat Laura, it is absolutely amazing.”