Hoppers sign up Ollie

Preston Grasshoppers rugby club have continued their recruitment drive by signing Fylde forward Ollie Trippier.

He has moved from Fylde, where he has been since joining them a mini-junior, to get regular first team action.

Trippier, who can play at hooker or in the back row, was voted Fylde second XV player of the year for the 2016-17 campaign.

He has played for Lancashire Under-20s and made his Fylde debut as a replacement in the 2013-14 season.

He started one National League One match for Fylde against Loughborough Students in September, 2015.

Preston coach Paul Arnold knows Trippier well from his days in the same job at Fylde.

He said: “I said I would only go back and pick up any Fylde players who did not figure in first-team plans there.

“I spoke with (Fylde coach) Warren Spragg and he said that Ollie was not going to figure, so we are happy to sign him

“The fact that he can play either as wing forward or hooker makes him very useful because in the league we are playing in next season there will only be three players on the bench.”

Hoppers staved off interest from Blackburn to get the versatile Trippier.

A Fylde spokesman said: “Ollie will be missed.

“We understand his desire for first-team rugby and wish him the very best of luck. He’ll always receive a warm welcome back at the Woodlands.”