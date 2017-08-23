Leyland father and son head to Belfry

Father and son team Ian and James Fox from Leyland have qualified for the national final of the American Golf Family Championship.

The duo qualified after a tightly fought victory at the regional qualifying event played over nine holes at Malkins Bank Golf Club.

The pair now progress to the National final at iconic midlands Ryder Cup venue, the Belfry.

The Fox boys played some impressive golf to secure their place in the final, coming home with a strong total of 22 points over the nine holes.

The pair, who play their golf at Leyland Golf Club, were just too good for the competition on the day despite a strong showing from Vic and Aaron Mohun.

The Chester father and son could not quite compete though, coming in with 20 points to take second place.

Both pairs now join qualifiers from all over the UK and Ireland in front of Sky Sports cameras at The Belfry Grand Final on September 7 and 8.

They will compete across two days to be crowned American Golf Family Champions and take the title of best Family Pair in the UK.

This win also puts them in contention for the Tournament of Champions in Mauritius, should they succeed at The Belfry.

Daniel Redding, American Golf manager from the Preston store, said: “To have won through to the National finals of the American Golf Family Championships is a great achievement.

“I’m delighted that the local golfing community will be well represented.

“It will be an incredible experience playing on a Ryder Cup course and I can’t wait to see how our pair get on.”

“This is the first year that we’ve run the family championship.” said Daniel Gathercole, director of marketing and communication at American Golf.

“We think it’s really important for the future of the game that families can get out on the golf course together.

“With its handicap system, golf is one of the only sports where people of different abilities can compete on a level playing field, so it’s perfect for families.

“We’ve seen some great family pairs taking part all over the country and we’re delighted that mothers, daughters, fathers, sons and siblings are talking this Championship to their hearts.”

Entry to all of the American Golf Championships, including the American Golf Family Championship, is free and is part of the nationwide retailer’s drive to promote the game.