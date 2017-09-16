WATCH: Dave Seddon's verdict on PNE's win over Birmingham

Preston North End ran out 3-1 winners at St Andrews in a result that ultimately cost Harry Redknapp his job.
Dave Seddon takes a look at the main talking points as Alex Neil's side moved up to fourth in the Championship.
AS IT HAPPENED: Birmingham 1-3 PNE
MATCH REPORT: Birmingham 1-3 PNE
REACTION: Harsh words at half-time helped PNE to victory
SACKED: Harry Redknapp leaves Birmingham after PNE defeat
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.