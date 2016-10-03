Sam set for the States?

Monday’s managerial and football news from at home and abroad

Daily Mirror: Sam Allardyce is hoping to resurrect his managerial career in the USA.

The Sun: Steve Bruce and Bristol City boss Lee Johnson are Aston Villa’s top targets to replace Roberto di Matteo as manager.

Daily Mirror: Swansea City will decide the future of manager Francesco Guidolin within the next 48 hours.

Daily Mail: Manchester United are considering moving for Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo, whose buyout clause is £51m.

Daily Mirror: Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois has played down rumours he wants to return to Spain.

Daily Express: Bayern Munich are monitoring Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

Gianluca di Marzo: The agent of Italian striker Alessandro Rossi claims Manchester City are interested in the 19-year-old.