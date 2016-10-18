Terriers’ warning for PNE

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has brushed off his side’s Yorkshire derby defeat to Sheffield Wednesday as he prepares to face Preston at Deepdale.

Town’s 1-0 home reverse to The Owls on Sunday was only their third defeat of the season.

It cost them the chance to return to the Championship summit, Norwich City having knocked them off the day before.

Terriers head coach Wagner said: “It was a disappointing result but I don’t have any complaints about the performance, the effort, the attitude, the fighting attitude.

“If two strong sides play against each other then it’s even – it’s tight like it was on Sunday.

“One situation decided the game and unfortunately it was a situation for Sheffield Wednesday.

“I can accept this result because we performed well, not outstanding but good.

“This was Sheffield Wednesday, one of the top teams in this division, and we are able to be competitive against them.”

Huddersfield centre-back Christopher Schindler says the quick turnaround in games means the focus goes straight on the clash with PNE, rather than stewing over the Wednesday setback.

Schindler said: “You don’t have much time to dwell on the previous game, good or bad.

“Immediately you must focus on the next challenge, and for us, that is Preston.

“It’s a busier schedule than I have had before, but I am enjoying it.

“We need to keep working hard.

“The Preston match provides us with a big opportunity.”

Schindler is one of five players signed from German clubs in the summer.

He joined for £1.8m from 1860 Munich, with Michael Hefele (Dynamo Dresden), Chris Lowe (Kaiserslautern), Jon Gornec-Stankovic (Dortmund) and Elias Kachunga (Ingolstadt) being the other recruits.

Their shopping did not stop there, with three players arriving on loan from the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward came from Liverpool, Aaron Mooy from Manchester City and Kasey Palmer from Chelsea.

Kachunga is Town’s top scorer with four goals, three of them in the league.

Palmer has two goals to his name, as does Nahki Wells who found the net three times against PNE last season.

Huddersfield won five and drew one of their first six Championship games, with a first defeat coming at Brighton in September.

They are regarded as the surprise package among the clubs at the top end of the table.

But Wagner, formerly Jurgen Klopp’s assistant at Dortmund, is approaching his first anniversary in charge and has had the time to get his ideas across.