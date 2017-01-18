PNE target Keane is hot property

Robbie Keane, who has been linked with Preston North End in recent days, says he has had interest from several Championship clubs.

The 36-year-old striker is a free agent having left LA Galaxy in November and is currently back living in Dublin.

North End are one of a number of clubs understood to have been in touch with Keane’s representatives, although at this stage, his wage expectation could be a problem.

Interviewed on Talksport on Wednesday morning, Keane said: “I’m back home, keeping well and training quite hard.

“I want to play. I’m fortunate enough to have had a few offers in England and abroad, I’ve had to knock back a couple which were a bit too far away.

“There have been a few offers in the Championship, a few snippets.

“Until it is actually in writing, I can’t comment too much.”

Keane was asked specifically about interest from two of his former clubs – Wolves and Leeds United – with the ex-Republic of Ireland international saying they were two clubs he had not heard from.

He started his career with Wolves, moving to Coventry City for £6m in August 1999.

A £13m move took him to Inter Milan a year later, with him returning to England to play for Leeds.

Keane then joined Tottenham, had a spell with Liverpool, before returning to White Hart Lane for a second spell.

During that second spell with Spurs, he had loan spell at Celtic and West Ham, before signing for LA Galaxy in August 2011 in a £3.5m move.