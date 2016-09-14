PNE stars up for the pie challenge

Four PNE footballers will become TV stars on Friday when they appear on kids’ channel Nicktoons.

Tom Clarke, John Welsh, Paul Gallagher and Chris Humphrey will be appearing on the channel’s ‘Nick Kicks’ programme.

Paul Gallagher and Chris Humphrey prepare give John Welsh and Tom Clarke a pie in the face

North End skipper Clarke and midfield terrier Welsh will go head to head in a Mr and Mrs style “Teammate Challenge” answering questions about one another - hoping to avoid a pie in the face from Gallagher and Humphrey.

Running for 44 episodes, the second season of Nick Kicks sees presenters Roman Kemp and Rachel Stringer visit football clubs across the country to talk to players from the Football League and special guests.

Each episode will also include weekly highlights from Football League fixtures. “It is great to be back for the second season of Nick Kicks,” said Kemp. “The first season was such a laugh and this time we are covering the whole season which means more football as well more hilarious team challenges and interesting interviews.

”Stringer added: “Nick Kicks gives football fans a look at their favourite teams that you just can’t find on any other programme. “I am so pleased that we are back and can’t wait for football fans to see what we have in store for clubs this year.”

The show is aired on Friday at 6pm and repeated on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Nicktoons can be found on Sky channel 606 and Virgin Media 717.