PNE's Meulensteen joins Lancaster

Preston North End's young midfielder Melle Meulensteen has joined Lancaster City on loan until January.

Meulensteen, 18, signed professional terms at North End in the summer after coming through the youth ranks and is joining the Dolly Blues to get a taste of senior football.

Oscar O'Neil

In the latter stages of last season, Josh Earl had a spell on loan with Lancaster and helped them win the NPL First Division North title.

That loan clearly helped Earl's development and it is hoped Meulensteen benefits in the same way from a run of regular first-team football.

Meulensteen, the son of former Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen, goes straight into the City squad for their Giant Axe clash with Shaw Lane on Saturday.

North End have also allowed two of their second-year scholars to go out on work experience loans.

Oscar O'Neil has joined Bamber Bridge, while Myles Mason has signed for Sutton Coldfield - both deals are for a month.