PNE’s clash with Arsenal will be live on TV

Preston North End’s FA Cup clash with Arsenal at Deepdale is to be broadcast live on television.

The third round tie will be played on Saturday, January 7 (5.30pm), with BT Sport showing it.

It will land North End £144,000 in broadcast rights on top of gate receipts from an expected sell-out crowd.

North End supporters who buy a match day ticket for Saturday’s home game against Blackburn, will get a level of priority for the Arsenal match – after season ticket holders, ambassadors and premier members, but before general sale.

Six third-round matches have been chosen for live coverage.

West Ham’s home clash with Manchester City is being shown on Friday, January 6, with the Manchester United v Reading game at lunchtime on Saturday 7.

On Sunday, January 8, Liverpool’s home game against either Newport and Plymouth, and Tottenham’s tie with Aston Villa will be broadcast.

Then on Monday, January 9, the Cambridge United v Leeds tie rounds off the coverage.