PNE opponents Hull take gamble on Slutsky

Leonid Slutsky launched a Russian revolution in June when he was named as Hull City’s new boss.

He became the first coach from Russia to take charge of an English club, and was given the task of stabilising the Tigers after their relegation from the Premier League.

It is Slutsky’s first job outside of his homeland where he had a good track record.

He won three titles with CSKA Moscow, for a year combining the post with that of being coach of Russia.

Slutsky was Russia coach at Euro 2016.

His start at Hull has been up and down, with two wins, three draws and four defeats in the league to date.

Next on his agenda is the visit of Preston tonight.

North End boss Alex Neil said: “A lot of foreign players are better in the second season, they have a better understanding of the league.

“Is that the same for a foreign manager?

“I’m not sure because some have had a very good first season.

“He has vast experience, has coached at the Euros, so he knows what he’s doing.”

Hull drew 1-1 at Reading on Saturday, a late Royals equaliser denying them the three points after Frazier Campbell had scored.

The Tigers squad got a major overhaul during the transfer window, with 15 new arrivals and 12 players leaving.