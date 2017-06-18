PNE knock down Moyes job link

Preston North End have denied speculation linking them with former manager David Moyes should Simon Grayson move to Sunderland.

The Daily Mail reported over the weekend that Moyes could make a 'shock' return to management with North End, the club where he kicked-off his managerial career.

David Moyes on the day of his appointment as PNE manager in January 1998

Grayson has been linked with the Sunderland manager's job for the past few weeks, a vacancy ironically created by Moyes' resignation at the Stadium of Light following relegation from the Premier League.

North End sources say there has been no contact from Sunderland regarding Grayson, while dismissing the claims Moyes would be in line for a Deepdale return should the situation change with Grayson.

The Black Cats have put their managerial search on hold while talks are held over the possible sale of the club.

They had looked to be on the verge of appointing Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes last week, only for the Scotsman to decide to stay with the Dons.

On Friday, Grayson said he was fully committed to North End, with him ignoring the speculation and taking it 'with a pinch of salt'.

Him and the Preston squad report back for pre-season training a week on Thursday.

Moyes was manager at North End from January 1998 until March 2002 when he left to join Everton.

In his time at the Deepdale helm, PNE won the Second Division championship in 2000 and got to within 90 minutes of the Premier League 12 months later, losing in the play-off final to Bolton at the Millennium Stadium.