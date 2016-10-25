Match report: Newcastle 6 PNE 0

Preston North End suffered a torrid night as Newcastle United hit them for six at St James' Park.

The mauling dumped them out of the ELF Cup, denying them the chance of a quarter-final place in the competition for the first time in their history.

They had to play for 65 minutes after Alan Browne was sent-off for leading with his elbow in a challenge with Jack Colback with the score at 1-0.

From then on, it was a sorry show by the Lilywhites - a man down or not, they folded too easily.

The decision to make nine changes to the side ahead of the league meeting with the Magpies on Saturday, backfired, with the second half resembling an attack versus defending training game.

It took North End until the 86th minute to register an effort on target, Paul Huntington's header saved by home keeper Matz Sels.

As well as their six goals, Newcastle hit the woodwork three times, the home side simply having too much for their visitors.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was left unmarked to head the Magpies ahead in the 19th minute.

Browne then got his marching orders, a straight red card as he clattered into Colback and things just got worse from then on.

Mohamed Diame fired home the second seven minutes before the interval, before two goals in two minutes early in the second half from Matt Ritchie (pen) and Mitrovic stretched the lead.

Diame netted the fifht goal in the 87th minute, with substitute Ayoze Perez rounding things off in stoppage-time.

Only Bailey Wright and Ben Pringle had kept their places in the starting XI as Simon Grayson rotated his squad following last Saturday's win at Norwich - and no doubt with half an eye on the weekend's league meeting with the Magpies.

Simon Makienok - PNE's hat-trick hero in the previous round at Bournemouth - Liam Grimshaw and Ben Davies were among those to come into the side.

Former Newcastle defender Huntington, who made 16 appearances at the start of his career for the Toon, was named skipper.

After an quite opening, Tommy Spurr's left-wing cross was held by Sels under pressure from Makienok.

A sign of how the first half would pan out, came in the 16th minute when Deandre Yedlin's shot from the right hand side of the box beat Anders Lindegaard and smacked against the far post.

In Newcastle's next attack, Mitrovic's low shot clipped off Wright and went behind for a corner - Ritchie's flag-kick was met by by Mitrovic whose header was helped behind by Browne.

The hosts took a 19th minute lead after Eoin Doyle had been booked for a foul on Isaac Hayden.

Ritchie lifted the free-kick from the left channel into the box where it was a bit too easy for the unmarked Mitrovic to climb and head past Lindegaard from six yards.

North End went down to 10 men in the 25th minute, Browne appearing to lead with his arm as he challenged Colback for a high ball in the midfield.

The pair clashed heads, referee Andy Madley pulling out the red card quickly for the Irishman's raised elbow.

Colback did not return to the action after going off for treatment on his head injury, Jonjo Shelvey replacing him.

Things got worse for the visitors in the 38th minute as Newcastle doubled their advantage.

Mitrovic picked up possession in the PNE half and drove forward, his shot blocked by the sliding Huntington.

The ball slightly fortuitous fell into the path of Diame who did not break stride before drilling a first-time shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Diame should have scored again just before the interval, Doyle giving away possession to Mitrovic who bore down on the Preston box.

He squared the ball into the path of Diame who had only to Lindegaard to beat but the former Hull man scooped his shot horribly wide.

North End made a double change at the break, Paul Gallagher and Tom Clarke replacing Pringle and Davies.

But within 10 minutes of the re-start, they had conceded twice more as Newcastle went for the kill.

The third Newcastle goal came from the penalty spot, Wright harshly adjudged to have brought down Ritchie as he tried to go round him.

Ritchie picked himself up off the floor to take the spot kick, dispatching it into the roof of the net giving Lindegaard no chance.

Within two minutes it was 4-0, Mitrovic jinking his way in from the left side of the box, picking his moment before tucking a low shot past the keeper.

The Serbian striker got himself booked during the celebrations for whipping off his shirt.

On the hour mark, Christian Atsu rattled the woodwork with a shot from outside the box, the bar coming to PNE's rescue.

It was one-way traffic throughout the second half, Preston's 10 men camped for most of it in their own half.

Shelevey's low shot from 20 yards forced a diving save from Lindegaard, the home side seeming in no mood to declare at four.

It should have been five when Atsu put a header against the bar from inside the six-yard box after meeting Shelvey's cross, then soon after, a good save at close quarters from Lindegaard denied the same player in front of goal.

North End's first attempt on goal of the whole game came in the 86th minute, Huntington's header from a Daniel Johnson corner forcing Sels to dive to his left and push it away.

That joy at a rare attack was quickly extinguished as Newcastle scored their fifth goal 60 second later.

Diame was allowed to push out of midfield unchallenged and then send a shot from 25 yards dipping past Lindegaard.

They were hit for six as the game moved into stoppage-time, Perez finding the bottom corner with a shot from the edge of the box after a corner had been partly cleared.

Newcastle: Sels, Yedlin, Mbemba, Hanley, Dummett (Anita 58), Ritchie (Perez 75), Hayden, Colback (Shelvey 32), Atsu, Diame, Mitrovic. Subs (not used): Clark, Gouffran, Gayle, Darlow.

PNE: Lindegaard, Wright, Huntington, Davies (Clarke 46), Humphrey, Grimshaw, Browne, Pringle (Gallagher 46), Spurr, Doyle, Makienok (Johnson 63). Subs (not used): Beckford, Robinson, Hugill, Maxwell.

Referee: Andy Madley (West Yorkshire)

Attendance: 49,042 (1,286 PNE)