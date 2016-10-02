Massaro is the champion

Women’s world No.2 squash player Laura Massaro claimed the 2016 NetSuite Open title after she defeated United States No.1 Amanda Sobhy 11-4, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7 in San Francisco.

It was the Chorley star who found her length the fastest, taking the ball early to build up a strong rhythm of hitting and she triumphed in a comfortable opening game for the loss of four points, before a strong reaction from World No.6 Sobhy saw the Harvard graduate level the scores in game two.

Massaro got her herself back in front in the third though and moved her opponent around the court well to restore her one-game cushion. Sobhy put up a real fight in the early stages of the fourth game, but an indomitable Massaro was just too strong and feathered in a forehand volley drop on her first match ball to triumph and earn a share of the $50,000 prize purse, which is double the amount that was on offer last year.

“I’m really happy to get my hands on the title,” said Massaro.

“I don’t know how many more years I’ll be playing for it and Amanda is such a good talent coming up, so I’m glad that I managed to get one more win.

“The Tour on the women’s side is perhaps the strongest it’s ever been and it’s a great time to be part of women’s squash.”