Grayson labels red-card pair embarrassing

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson says Jermaine Beckford and Eoin Doyle face punishment from the club after being sent-off for fighting with each other in the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The strikers, both on as substitutes, clashed in the 90th minute at Hillsborough.

They pushed and shoved one another in remarkable scenes, it all seemingly sparked by Doyle choosing to play in Marnick Vermijl rather than pass to Beckford.

Referee Scott Duncan showed Doyle and then Beckford the red card once they had been separated by team-mates.

Earlier in the second-half, Mr Duncan had reduced Wednesday to 10 men after sending-off Fernando Forestieri for catching Ben Pearson in the face,

Grayson made no attempt to hide his displeasure at what he had seen.

In his post-match press conference, the PNE boss said: "In 30 years a player and manager I have never seen an incident like that between two team-mates.

"I thought I had seen everything at the game I went to on Friday night, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle, where there were two missed penalties and two sendings-off.

"But today was an embarrassment, those two players were embarrassing.

"It came from an incident when we broke and there was a disagreement between the two of them about whether it was the right pass to play Marnick Vermijl in.

"Then it was absolutely childish behaviour from the pair of them and that has cost us potentially a point from the game, even three points.

"At 2-1, 11 v 10 it looked like we were going to get something out of the game.

"Those two should be embarrassed, they have let down their team-mates and the fans.

"Our supporters have paid £33 to watch this game which is probably a little bit embarrassing too with it being so expensive.

"They have let a lot of people down.

"We will look at the referee's report and see what he says.

"Whatever it says, those two players will be reprimanded by us regardless.

"They now face three-match bans."