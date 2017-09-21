Former PNE and Man Utd keeper Lindegaard eyeing Clarets’ No.1 jersey

Former Preston and Manchester United keeper Anders Lindegaard has joined Burnley on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old, who left Deepdale at the end of last season, has been training with the Clarets following Tom Heaton’s shoulder dislocation and has now agreed a deal until the end of the season.

Lindegaard spent five years at Old Trafford without establishing himself in the first team and will now challenge Nick Pope and Adam Legzdins in Heaton’s absence.

“I’ve had a good week here and I’ve had a very good impression of the whole club and all the people here,” Lindegaard said.

“It’s not hard to fit in nicely here. It seems like an honest place and a very hard-working place and I appreciate being a part of it.

“I sensed from the first day I came in there was a good atmosphere, that things are in a good place, and it has paid off with a good start to the season.”

Lindegaard joined West Bromwich Albion after leaving United.

But he ended up playing a solitary League Cup match for the Baggies before leaving for Preston on loan in January 2016.

He made the move permanent in July of the same year.

Lindegaard started last season as first choice at PNE but lost his place this time last year to Chris Maxwell.

Pope may be the man in possession at Turf Moor, having deputised when Heaton was hurt midway through the 1-0 win against Crystal Palace and started games against Liverpool and Leeds, but Lindegaard does not intend to merely make up the numbers.

“I have seen the first two games Nick has played and he’s done very well. I have a lot of respect for that,” he said.

“I am here to try and sharpen up the competition in the goalkeepers’ department and we’ll see what happens down the line.

“I feel good physically and I still want to play. I come here with a good spirit and I have a lot of enthusiasm for getting started.”