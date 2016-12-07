Boards change colour at PNE thanks to fan power

Black is the new orange at Deepdale after Preston North End’s sponsors 888sport changed the colour of their advertising boards at Deepdale.

The betting company offered to remove the original boards after PNE supporters claimed they resembled too closely the colours of rivals Blackpool.

In an online poll, around 4,000 fans voted in favour of the switch, 1,000 of those doing in the first hour of polling.

The orange boards were replaced by black this week in time for Saturday’s derby clash with Blackburn Rovers, a game which is being televised live by Sky Sports.

North End midfielder Paul Gallagher said: “It looks miles better, it used to hurt my eyes looking at the orange when we came out of the tunnel!

“There is the rivalry between Preston and Blackpool and it is good that 888sport have listened to the supporters.

“The new black and white boards look good.”

Itai Pazner, senior vice president and head of B2C at 888 Holdings said: “Firstly, a huge thank you to the Deepdale faithful for taking the time to vote.

“We received over 1000 votes in less than an hour for the 888sport ‘tangerine’ to be ousted from the ground.

“We have been true to our word and have removed all tangerine branding ahead of the Blackburn game this weekend.

“We hope the new colours spur on the fans and team towards the play-off positions”