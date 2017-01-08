Bailey owed PNE more – Grayson

Preston North End boss Simon Grayson was disappointed to see defender Bailey Wright leave the club on Friday.

The club’s longest serving playing member was sold to Bristol City after refusing to sign a new contract at Preston.

Having come up through the youth ranks, the Australian made 205 appearances for PNE after arriving on these shores in 2009.

He very nearly left the club in the summer of 2012 when then boss Graham Westley released him.

However, a change of heart by the club’s hierarchy saw him offered a new deal and he went on to become an integral member of Grayson’s squad which won promotion from League One and then consolidated in the Championship.

Grayson got his first chance to speak about the transfer saga which had been rumbling on for a few months.

“That was a saga which had been dragging on,” said Grayson.

“We offered him a contract in the summer, like we did with a lot of other players.

“He was the only one who refused to sign it.

“It is something which had been brewing, I heard whispers over the last few weeks that Bristol City were in for him.

“I think the agent had a lot to do with it. That’s football, we move on and we have got some money out of it.

“Am I disappointed? Yes, because I felt the club were owed a bit more by him.”