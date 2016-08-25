PNE boss Grayson looking forward to Premier League test against Bournemouth

Simon Grayson is looking forward to his Preston North End side locking horns with Bournemouth for the second year running in the league cup.

The Cherries won on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Deepdale in the same third round stage 12 months ago.

This time around North End face the long midweek trip down to Dean Court in the week commencing September 19.

Grayson said: “It’s a draw that geographically isn’t ideal for us or the supporters.

“But it’s a Premier League club. We played them last year, they beat us on penalties up here.

“We’ll go down there between Brentford away and Wigan on the Friday and all our preparations will try and get made to fly down and back to give ourselves the best opportunity for the game and then the recovery for the game against Wigan.

“We wanted to be in the third round draw before the game against Oldham and we did that and now we’re going to be testing ourselves against a good Premiership team who have got good players.”